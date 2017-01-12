Grantham soldier half way through 12 races in 12 months charity challenge

A Grantham soldier is half way through a challenge in which he aims to complete 12 running events in 12 months.

Jonathan Codd, who joined the Royal Military Police (RMP) in 2003, is raising money for the RMP Central Benevolent Fund (CBF) and is taking part in a mixture of 10k, half marathon and marathon races.

Jonathan said: “I have clocked up a ridiculous amount of mileage in training runs in the process, and had to have five weeks of shockwave therapy treatment on my knee to keep me fighting fit, but I am in great form at the moment and raring to go for the remaining six challenges. I have raised £596 to date of the £1,000 target so things are going well. However, I really could do with the support of the local residents in order to help push me closer! No matter how small the donation, it will be gratefully received, and people can donate in as little as two minutes using the easy JustGiving process.”

Jonathan is paying his own expenses as he travels around the country taking part in the events.

So far he has competed in the Elmbridge 10k, Clacton half marathon, Chippenham half marathon, Lincoln half marathon, Windsor and Eton half marathon and the Bedford Harriers half marathon.

Jonathan added: “The RMP CBF provides charitable assistance or benefit to those who need it from time to time, maintaining or increasing the esprit de corps of the Royal Military Police. A significant percentage of the funds they receive is also donated to the wider Army Benevolent Fund, assisting soldiers, veterans and dependants in need of help.

“While I have to date never needed to call upon such services myself, I have seen the work that this charity does and am proud to be raising funds to assist them. The RMP has offered me a wonderful career, giving me the opportunity to travel far and wide, meet incredible people and to gain experiences I never would have thought possible.”

You can donate either by going to www.justgiving.com, or by texting JACR85 and the amount you wish to donate to 70070, for example JACR85 £3.