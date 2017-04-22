Grantham St Wulfram’s choristers win bronze awards

Choristers at St Wulfram’s Church have hit a high note by successfully passing demanding exams.

The choristers have won the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) Dean’s (Bronze) Award. The exam tests singing ability, musical theory, musical knowledge and musicianship, as well as the context of singing in a church.

Some of the choristers who have passed are as young as the RSCM allows to do the exam – nine years old.

The successful choristers are Lilia Sugden, Jake Broughton, Charlotte Whysall, Ethan Fulton and Tom Fletcher.

Dr Tim Williams, organist and Master of the Music at St Wulfram’s, said: “We have now had 40 Dean’s Awards at St Wulfram’s in my time at the church. Choristers then progress to the Bishop’s Award (we have had 18), and all aspire one day to win the RSCM Gold Award (we have had five so far).

The choristers have been very busy over the Easter period; they have sung some quite remarkable music, and I am very proud of all they have done and achieved.”

As the new term begins, the church is recruiting to its boys’ choir. Boys from the age of seven can join, although it is a cathedral standard choir. There is no audition process and the boys can attend any local school. They rehearse after school on Tuesdays and on Fridays early evening, and sing services mainly on Sundays. They travel to sing in cathedrals, and the church runs a range of social activities.

Parents can contact Dr Williams at music@stwulf rams.com about membership.

The girls’ choir is so popular that it is at capacity and running a waiting list, but parents can still send an enquiry to Dr Williams, as it is likely there will be some space for new members in September.

Follow the church choir: www.facebook.com/ StWulframsChurchChoir