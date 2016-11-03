Grantham St Wulfram’s Church glows red for Remembrance

St Wulfram’s Church is glowing red against the night sky for Remembrance.

The tower will be lit up red every night of the Remembrance period. Rector of St Wulfram’s Father Stuart Cradduck explained: “Following the decision by FIFA to ban our football players from wearing a poppy at the match on Armistice Day, I was even more determined for us to show our support to this important charity which supports so many people throughout this country. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces in recognising all that they have done and continue to do in the name of justice and freedom for all both at home and abroad. All are invited to join us on Sunday, November 13, at 10.55am for a service of Remembrance, as Grantham gathers to recall all who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who still live under the threat of war and acts of terrorism.”