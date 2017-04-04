Grantham St Wulfram’s Church needs volunteers to work as stewards

St Wulfram’s Church wants more volunteers to work as stewards in the iconic building as it looks to increase its opening hours.

Stewards are needed to help visitors make their way around the church, to look after the coffee shop and the Trigge library.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Fr Stuart Cradduck said: “At the moment, our opening times are limited by the number of stewards we have to safeguard this wonderful building and we are very much hoping we can extend our opening times. However, we can only do this by having more volunteers who would come and be in the church to safeguard its contents, provide a welcome and be a resource for the many visitors we receive.”

Fr Stuart said his aim is to open the church from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, and noon to 4pm on Sundays.

Volunteers are asked to give either a morning or an afternoon a month.

Stewards welcome visitors and pilgrims, and are points of reference on the various historical and religious items in church. They also run the coffee shop and look after the Trigge library.

Fr Stuart added: “St Wulfram’s is a nationally and internationally known church with a growing reputation of hospitality and welcome, an ancient pilgrimage site and a place of national importance. As the 2017 visitors season approaches we are looking for volunteers to help steward the church.

“Each year we welcome over 12,000 visitors, who either come to see our wonderful church, to pray, sit in wonder, explore the history of this extraordinary building, have coffee and cake or visit the Trigge Library.

“The Trigge Library is the first public library in the country, a priceless treasure, containing many individual books of international importance. Later this year the library will appear on BBC’s Bargain Hunt.

“For a very long time the congregation of St Wulfram’s have been the custodians of this treasure, and we are inviting others to come along and share the treasure that is St Wulfram’s. It is the most iconic building in our town and alongside Boston Stump, second only to Lincoln Cathedral in Lincolnshire.”

For more information and to express an interest in helping the church, contact the parish office 01476 561342 or email office.stwulfram@talktalk.net