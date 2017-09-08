Grantham star Vince Eager will talk about his rock ‘n’roll life on Guildhall stage

Grantham’s very own rock ’n’ roll star Vince Eager will be talking about his life on stage this month.

Vince, real name Roy Taylor, will be appearing at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 27, with his ‘An Audience with Vince Eager’ show. He will recall fascinating and fun tales, along with many unseen photos, of his 60 years in showbiz. Vince is proving to be a raconteur in demand on the after dinner and speaking circuit and not to be missed.

Vince Eager with The Vagabonds at the 2i Club in London.

Vince’s music career began with The Vagabonds who made it to the final of the World Skiffle Championships and appeared live on TV in 1957 on ‘Come Dancing’. They came second.

Clutching their £150 runners-up cheque, the Vagabonds stayed in London for two days during which time they invested in a new amplifier, cut a record at the HMV record store on Oxford Street and appeared at the famous 2i’s Coffee Bar, where Tommy Steele, Wee Willie Harris and Terry Dene were discovered. Following their 2i’s appearance, they were offered a residency, which they started shortly after Christmas 1957.

It was during the 2i’s residency that the boys were offered a Sunday night concert at the Gaumont Coventry supporting Marty Wilde, where they proved to be a big hit. Following the show, Marty’s manager Larry Parnes offered Roy Taylor a management contract with a promise that he could still use the Vagabonds as a backing band. By the following lunchtime, Roy had become ‘Vince Eager’ and had a Decca recording contract.

Unfortunately, Larry Parnes proved not to be a man of his word, as he didn’t involve Roy C, Mick or Brian in any of Vince’s future plans. Vince soon became a household name with regular appearances on Saturday prime time television shows and touring with rock ’n’ roll stars such as Wee Willie Harris, Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Marty Wilde, Billy Fury and Joe Brown.

Vince’s dynamic stagecraft eventually led to him being chosen for the lead role in the award winning West End musical ‘Elvis’, for which he won awards and toured the world for five years.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8/£7 from www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.