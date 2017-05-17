Grantham Steam and County Show to take place 10 miles away at larger venue

Grantham Steam and County Show has been moved to another location following obstacles in holding the event on the edge of Grantham.

The show – on June 2-4 – will now take place in Stainby, 10 miles south of the town, a larger venue which organiser Harrison Naylor said will allow it to be bigger and better.

Mr Naylor had planned to hold it on land off Belton Lane in Great Gonerby, but has been forced to change venues over issues with the first location.

The steam and county show will feature steam engines, classic cars, a traditional funfair, trade stalls, autojumble, live entertainment, refreshments stalls, a bar and more.

There will be ample car parking on the site, at Woolsthorpe Crossroads off Skillington Road, plus weekend camping.

The event kicks off on Friday, June 2 with a darts tournament in aid of Lincolnshire Fire Aid, which puts on the annual bonfire and fireworks display in Great Gonerby.

A single day ticket to the steam and county show costs £6, £2.50 for senior citizens and juniors and £15 for a family, while weekend camping is £25.

To buy tickets, or to be involved in the event as an exhibitor or trader, email granthamsteam@yahoo.com