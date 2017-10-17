Grantham store director talks about importance of regular eye tests

An opticians in Grantham has raised awareness with the Ascension Parish Ladies Fellowship about the importance of eye health and age-related sight problems.

Store director at Specsavers in the Isaac Newton Centre, Bijal Ladva, visited the club to speak to members about conditions such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, as well as explaining the importance of regular sight tests and offering advice on how we can look after our eyes as we age.

Mr Lavda said: “I really enjoyed visiting the Ascension Parish Ladies Fellowship and hope they took a lot away from the talk. I want to encourage our older customers and people in the local area to be more aware of age-related eye health issues and visit us in store for help and advice.

“Sight tests can also help to detect more than just vision changes; high blood pressure, high cholesterol, strokes, diabetes and even tumours can be picked up with regular tests. Eye examinations are a key part of an overall health check-up.”

Celia Harris, of the Fellowship, was delighted with the information that was presented to the group. ‘The ladies who heard Bijal speak are mature in age and they were so impressed with all the information and advice. There were many questions afterwards, and since the talk, one of our ladies has called in the store and received the help she needed.

“Having Specsavers come and share their expertise is an excellent way for a business to be involved in the local community and it was much appreciated by all our ladies.”

Specsavers in Grantham offers free NHS sight and hearing tests to those aged over 60. For more information call 01476 572111 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk