Grantham store encourages businesses and schools to support Buy a Brick campaign

A store’s fund-raising for Grantham Canal has raised almost £5,000 so far.

Sainsbury’s is hoping to boost the total much further by encouraging businesses and schools to support its ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign, which will help restore four locks on the canal at Woolsthorpe. About 36,000 bricks will be needed to restore the Woolsthorpe flight of locks.

Work is well under way on refurbishing lock 15 on the Grantham Canal. EMN-160727-195441001

A donation of just £1 buys a brick, but for a donation of at least £25 an individual can have his or her name engraved on that brick which will be displayed at lock 14 or 15. Commercial organisations can have their names displayed on one or more bricks for a minimum donation of £75.

Work on lock 15 at Woolsthorpe is continuing apace and it is hoped it will be completed early next year.

Grantham Canal Society hopes to have all four locks fully restored within a five-year period.

The society said: “Subject to the construction timetable and the design constraints for the project, they (the bricks) will be displayed in such a manner as to be visible to users of the canal and towpath in the vicinity of the project.”

It added: “The donation minimums quoted above are just that so please be as generous as you wish in the sure and certain knowledge that your generosity will speed up the work that we are doing.”

Any individuals, businesses, schools or other organisations that would like to make donations for engraved bricks can pick up a leaflet with a donation form from the Sainsbury’s store in Grantham or go online to www.granthamcanal.org

Anybody who would like further details can contact the society through its website or call Carol Bamber at Sainsbury’s on 01476 591603.