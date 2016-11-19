Grantham store treats veterans to special dinner

A Grantham supermarket hosted a dinner and music for local war veterans.

Sainsbury’s held the special event to thank the veterans for their contribution made while in uniform.

Veterans' meal at Sainsbury's.

Store manager Debbie Wrightson invited the veterans to the evening meal.

She said: “It was a successful evening and I would like to thank the 47F Grantham Cadets for their support through the evening and the Grantham Concert Band for the musical entertainment which was thoroughly enjoyed by all. I hope everyone enjoyed the evening”