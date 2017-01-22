Grantham streets to have parking restrictions to stop obstructing emergency vehicles

Parking restrictions are to be imposed on two Grantham streets after the fire and rescue service said parked cars were obstructing their vehicles, particularly around the tight bends.

Members of Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulation committee voted in favour of restrictions at either end of Stamford Street and Victoria Street which will stop cars parking there.

Mark Heaton, Area Highways Manager for Grantham, said: “Now that proposed no waiting restrictions have been unanimously approved, the next step is to set an operative date and install the necessary yellow lines.

“The idea behind the restrictions is that they will provide emergency services with greater access along sections of Stamford Street and Victoria Street, particularly when navigating tight bends should an emergency occur in the area. Our hope is that this will, in turn, allow for quicker response times and increased public safety.”