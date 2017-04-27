Grantham student and teacher given tour of Lord’s by cricketing legend Alastair Cook

King’s School Sixth Form student Harry Brewin and Head of Cricket Mr Richardson took part in a nets session with England’s all-time leading run scorer and ex-captain Alastair Cook at Lords cricket ground.

Harry enjoyed an hour bowling and batting with Alistair. Monty Panesar, another familiar face, also dropped in to the session.

Alistair also talked about his incredible career and told numerous stories about his fellow and ex-team mates. He also gave a tour of Lords including the home dressing room and the pavilion.

To top the day off, the students were escorted by Alastair from the cricket ground to a nearby restaurant where they enjoyed a meal.

Harry said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be in the same company with such a successful and humble sportsman, and it is an experience that I will never forget”.

Mr Richardson received an invitation to meet Alastair following a cancer charity auction for a tour of Lords. He was invited to take along one student.