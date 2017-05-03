Grantham students gain valuable life-saving skills

Students at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School were given the opportunity to learn valuable lifes-aving skills, as part of their bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award programme.

More than 150 Year 9 students took part in the first aid sessions aimed at helping them to develop the confidence to carry out practical first aid in the future.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) supplied the school with Call Push Rescue (CPR) kits, enabling the students to practice giving CPR using mannequins.

By the end of the sessions, which were held as part of a national initiative to encourage young people to learn basic lifesaving skills, all students were able to demonstrate delivering chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths.

The sessions proved very useful with one student commenting: “It was comforting to learn such skills,” and that they “would no longer panic if in this situation”.

The BHF has 30 CPR kits available for training at secondary schools and another 10 for sports clubs. To find out more, call Grantham volunteer group chairman Roger Blakeman on 01476 568424.