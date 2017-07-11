Grantham students show stunning fashion collection

Three talented fashion designers from Year 13 at Walton Girl’s School in Grantham have showcased their skills at a regional event staged in Lincoln.

The annual Schools’ Fashion Show, which took place in Lincoln Drill Hall, also saw a team of models from the Academy perform at the event. They modelled a stunning collection of garments inspired by a broad range of themes, including self-neglect, body image and 1930s architecture.

Walton girls made an impression at the schools' fashion show in Lincoln.

Natasha Holland, of Year 12, won the Lincolnshire Best Young Designer Award and was presented with a sewing machine, trophy and certificate.

The students attended the show with their fashion design teacher, Keran Gibson-Perks. Caroline Saxelby, Principal, said: “The students worked incredibly hard on their designs. Their show was beautifully choreographed and the team of models performed flawlessly.”

Images from the show along with the garments will be on display at an art exhibition at the school on Monday, July 17.

Walton girls model their designs.