Grantham Sunrise Rotary serves up a charities boost

Two Grantham charities received a boost after a restaurant served up a spicy treat.

Diners at a curry night at the Everest Inn in Wide Wesgate organised by Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club helped raise £850.

President-elect Lez Jones with St Barnabas fund-raiser Tina Dingley in centre, Sunriser John Cussell to the right and Everest staff.

Club member John Cussell, who was the driving force behind the event, said he was delighted with the amount raised for the good causes – Trust House, which supports victims of sexual abuse, and St Barnabas Hospice.

Cheques for £425 were presented to the charities on Monday at Mr Cussell’s jewellery business in Westgate.

The presentation had been due to take place at The Everest Inn, but this was not possible after a power cut affected one side of the street.

The cheques were presented by Sunrise Rotary Club president-elect Lez Jones.

Trust House volunteer Cristina Parau, who is also a Sunrise member, received the cheque for the charity based in St Catherine’s Road.

The cheque to St Barnabus Hospice was received by Tina Dingley, a Sunrise member who works for hospice in Barrowby Road.

Mr Jones said: “The cheques were gratefully received by the charities, in the presence of Rotarians, Everest staff and charity benefactors, and thanks were expressed to all those who kindly supported the event – the people of Grantham.