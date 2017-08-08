Grantham Sunriser Heather takes plunge for children’s charity

Sunriser Heather Wright took on the challenge of the longest zip line in Europe – and fastest in the world – to raise money for a children’s charity.

Heather, a member of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, had charity When You Wish Upon A Star in mind when she took the plunge at Zip World, in Wales.

Heather Wright at Zip World

She said: “It was a phenomenal day. I absolutely loved every minute of the experience.”

Heather managed to raise around £400 for the charity, as one of a team of 16 which raised more than £4,000 in total.

Gemma Sommerfield, co-ordinator at When You Wish Upon A Star, which aims to make the dreams of terminally ill children come true, told Rotary club president Lez Jones: “It has been great to put the event on and the money will go to help the young children throughout Lincolnshire and Yorkshire realise some of their wishes.”

Lez added: “It was a tremendous achievement and we are very proud of Heather’s feat.”