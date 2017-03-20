Grantham Sunrisers’ spring-time projects are in bloom

There is a real spring-time theme at the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

Not only have Rotarians caught up with pupils of Harlaxton Primary School to see crocuses they had planted last year bloom, they are about to launch a sunflower challenge to coincide with Mother’s Day.

Sunrisers get ready to launch the Sunflower Challenge.

The sunflower challenge is being run in association with Downtown Garden Centre, to encourage people to grow the beautiful flowers.

Rotary club president elect Lez Jones said the scheme aims to “encourage people to grow sunflowers whilst obtaining sponsorship to grow either the tallest sunflower or the plant with the largest bloom”.

Sunflower seeds are being given away free at Downtown Garden Centre on Saturday and Sunday, while judging and announcement of prize-winners will take place on Saturday, September 16.

Proceeds will go to local charities.

Instructions on growing the seeds and sponsorship forms will be given out, and the club is hoping to attract schools and other local groups to participate as well.

Lez said: “Come on, have a go – it’s great fun and easy, too.”

An event page has been set up on Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club’s Facebook page, where people can join up and send in photographs showing their flowers’ progression.

For further details, call Lez on 07772 779202.

Meanwhile, 10,000 purple crocuses planted at Harlaxton Primary School in October have blossomed.

The project, inspired by Grantham Sunrise Rotarians, was funded by the school’s Lottery fund.

Lez said: “The 220 young children of the school had spent many hours planting the bulbs in cold conditions, and even managed to create a large ‘HS’ with the bulbs as the initials of their school.

“The bulbs had been donated by Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, which had also planted a further 10,000 bulbs around Grantham town, in recognition of the ‘End Polio Now’ campaign – the purple being [symbolic] of the immunisation dye placed on the finger of the children when they have been inoculated.”

One young pupil, Samantha, said: “I enjoyed working with my classmates to plant all of the 10,000 crocuses knowing we were helping prevent polio around the world.”

Teacher and friend of Rotary Judy Macgowan added: “It was wonderful to get all our pupils involved in such a worthwhile project. The children thoroughly enjoyed planting the crocuses and we are proud of their efforts and the beautiful purple display we have in front of our school.”

After viewing the bulbs in the grounds, the pupils were joined in assembly by Rotarian Irvin Metcalf who gave a presentation on the polio project.