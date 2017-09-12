Grantham Sunrisers support autism organisation

Impressed by the work carried out by the Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN), Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club has presented a cheque.

Club president Lez Jones said: “We learnt a lot at a breakfast meeting, including the fact that GAIN is a small group of volunteers who organise supportive events specifically for young people and families with young people who have autism, as autism friendly events. They offer support and friendship, signpost help when needed and have regular coffee mornings at Belton Lane Community Centre.

“Some of the events that they organise throughout the year are autism friendly film screenings, ten pin bowling and ice skating.

“We were so impressed by their dedication to helping these families that we presented GAIN’s young chairman Edward Mayes with a cheque for £200, which he said will pay for two sessions at the Jump Revolution trampoline centre in Grantham, and five sessions of golf for the young people at Sudbrook Golf Club – and the president and club members were welcome to join them on these sessions.

“This is a very worthwhile cause and we hope to support them again during the year.”

Pictured: Lez presents a cheque to Edward.