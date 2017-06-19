Grantham Sunrisers whisk pupils away for a fun day out

A very excited troupe of young people enjoyed a free day out to Wicksteed Park, courtesy of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

Five Sunrisers escorted the Silverstone class from Ambergate Sports College to a fun-packed day at the Northamptonshire theme park.

Silverstone students from Ambergate Sports College, along with teacher Matthew Page and Sunrise president Ian Brodie at Wicksteed Park.

Accompanied by three members of staff from the school, they went equipped with pack-ups and suncream and were given free baseball caps to keep the sun off their faces.

Among the rides they went on were a rollercoaster, go-karts, snakes and ladders, laser quest and the miniature train – and they thoroughly enjoyed them all.

Sunrise president Ian Brodie seemed as enthusiastic as the young students, hurrying to get to the front of the queue of every ride.

He said: “It was wonderful to see the youngsters having such a great time, and to be able to share the experience with them.

“This is a project that we shall continue annually.”