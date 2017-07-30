Grantham Tae Kwon-Do enthusiasts achieve 100 per cent pass rate

Talented martial arts enthusiasts are celebrating after achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in their latest set of exams.

The Grantham Tae Kwon-Do club members are graded four times a year under the watchful eye of Tae Kwon-Do international president, grandmaster, David Oliver, ninth degree black-belt, who helps assess them alongside their local instructor Malcolm Scholes. Each exam tests the members on their basic moves, exercise and routine.

Malcolm is pleased with their success. He said: “Over 40 members from Grantham and the surrounding areas took their exams last month and every one of them passed. It is a testament to how hard they have worked.”

Since the club was established in 1981, Malcolm has taught many people as a national coach and former British champion before he was promoted to eighth degree black-belt.

He added: “Our aim is to build character, improve fitness, confidence, concentration and effective self defence.”

But it is not all hard work. He added: “It is a great way to make friends and have fun.”

