Grantham take-away told to improve practices

Council chiefs have joined a business operator in saying customers need not be alarmed at its one star rating for food hygiene.

South Kesteven District Council has assured the public that there is no imminent risk to health, but the take-away needs to make improvements to its practices.

Inspectors recently visited Perfect Pizza and Kebab at 11a Wharf Road, Grantham, and gave it the one star rating, which means “major improvement necessary.”

Take-away manager Mustafa Fatah confirmed the issue centred around the paperwork.

Council staff further visited his premises this week (tue) and people had nothing to worry about.

Mr Fatah said: “Everything has been sorted out. There is no problem.”

He added the take-away will soon re-apply for a further inspection to improve its rating.

Dr Peter Moseley, Cabinet Member Environment, explained that the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is a national scheme run by the Food Standards Agency who set the parameters.

Coun Moseley said: “ We (SKDC) are responsible for carrying out inspections of food businesses to check that they meet the requirements of food hygiene law.

“We visited the premises four weeks ago and judged that its business administration must be better. We are working with the new premises’ operators to improve their overall control systems and they can apply for a re-rating once they have made those necessary improvements.”

The national scheme features ratings from zero to five, the latter of which means “very good.”

Results are placed on the Food Standards Agency website, plus another one called Scores on the Doors. The vast bulk of the ratings for South Kesteven are 5.

The councillor added: “Overall our food premises achieve excellent results across the district, something we are very proud of.”