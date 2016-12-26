Grantham teacher and pupils finished model of Joseph for parish church

Fifty years ago the Journal reported on teacher Paul Cooper’s model of Joseph which he made out of 3cwt (152kg) of solid steel-enforced clay to be positioned with Mary and baby Jesus in front of St Wulfram’s Church.

All three figures were modelled by Mr Cooper, an art teacher at St Wulfram’s School, in Queensway.

Mr Cooper told the Journal: “It is intended to complete the Nativity group with Wise Men, shepherds and animals. I hope to achieve this eventually.”

Mr Cooper is pictured with St Wulfram’s pupils Roger Willoughby and Graham Atter.

