Grantham teen launches clothing brand

A talented teenage entrepreneur is introducing his brand new clothing brand at an official launch party next month.

Rui Cardoso, 19, from College Street, first started developing his own brand of t-shirts when he was on holiday in Portugal in June.

Rui Cardoso will be launching his own t-shirt brand next month.

Finding himself at a loose end, he went for a wander around some local shops and bought himself a t-shirt. After studying the pattern and design, he set about developing his own brand.

He said: “Rather than sitting around and doing nothing during my summer holidays, I wanted to be pro active. I’ve always been interested in fashion so coming up with my own ideas has come quite naturally.”

Rui set to work creating his own website and developing his ideas until he came up with his new brand ‘Wired Clothing’.

He said: “Wired to me means the youth of today going out there and having fun, whether that be going to festivals, concerts or going out with friends and family. The idea came to me because I do most of these things and I wanted to create a brand that would speak out to more people and would bring something a bit different to Grantham. My target audience is people around my age who literally enjoy living life.”

Rui will be showing off his creations at a guest only launch party at Revolution Bar and Lounge in the marketplace, on Saturday 12 August.

He said: “I am hoping that my first big batch of t-shirts would have arrived by then but if not, guests will still be able to look at some prototypes and get a feel for their look and design. It is guest list only as it is also my chance to say thank you to everyone who has helped me so far.”

Rui, who is due to start studying sports coaching and physical education at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge this September, has already found a shop willing to stock his t-shirts. House of Fashion, which recently opened on Guildhall Street, has agreed to stock the t-shirts and work alongside Rui on the launch night. After a positive start, Rui has got high hopes for the future, adding: “Planning is underway to bring hats next, followed by tracksuits and sliders.” For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/OfficiallyWired