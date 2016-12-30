Grantham teenager Daisy blooms on citizenship programme

A Grantham teenager was one of 49 young people from the region to be awarded with a certificate signed by the Prime Minister after graduating from the National Citizen Service (NCS), a youth empowerment programme this autumn where they worked in groups to create a social action project to benefit the local community.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at the Alive Conference Centre in Lincoln, was held to commend the group for giving up their school holiday to take part in the NCS programme.

On the programme they spent time living away from home, took part in outward bound activities and learnt key skills for work and life.

The teenagers developed their own social action project around an issue they were passionate about. One group chose to dedicate their project to Humanity First, a charity providing help and aid around the world, specifically at the moment to Haiti in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Daisy Shippey (16), from Grantham, a graduate of the programme said: “I really enjoyed NCS as it pushed me outside of my comfort zone. It was great to see my entire group grow in confidence and gain skills in presenting and talking to people.

“I especially enjoyed our social action project as we raised £200 by organising a bake sale and cycling 187 miles on two static bikes which is the same as cycling coast to coast across Haiti!”

During the graduation ceremony, teens were reunited with their teams to share memories of their experience before being presented with the certificate.

Daisy added: “I made a real bond with Ruth, a girl in my group who has downs syndrome. I am so proud of everything she has achieved on NCS and graduating together was really special. NCS is such an incredible experience that opens you up to totally new situations and I would recommend it to anyone and I definitely want to become a mentor when I turn 18.”

For more go to www.ncsem1.org.uk or call 01522 574101.