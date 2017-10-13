Grantham teenager makes debut on primetime TV show

A talented Grantham teenager could be in with a chance of recording an album at the famous Abbey Road studios in London, after appearing on a new primetime TV show.

Jacob Storey, 19, of Huntingtower Road, is taking part in a new Sky One programme, Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, with his university’s a cappella singing group Semi-Toned, in a bid to find the country’s best vocal group.

Jacob, who is in the second year of his mathematics degree at the University of Exeter, joined Semi-Toned last September.

Now one of the country’s most established university a cappella ensembles, they will battle it out against 30 of the UK’s most unique and talented musical groups, who will all be using beatboxing and harmonies to perform songs by artists from David Bowie to the Backstreet Boys.

After being recorded in a theatre in London throughout summer, Semi-Toned appeared on the first episode of Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, which is hosted by Cat Deeley, on Friday.

Jacob, a former King’s School student, said: “Appearing on ‘Sing: Ultimate A Cappella’ was an amazing experience. It was great to meet Cat Deeley and perform with my best friends. As a university group, we often don’t get many opportunities to sing in such astounding venues and getting to do it on camera was an added bonus.”

It is not Jacob’s first stint at singing with an a cappella group. He added: “I sang in a choir called Syncapella, based in Harlaxton, so when I went to university, I was keen to continue. I saw Semi-Toned busking around campus during fresher’s week and they were spectacular, so I auditioned and got a place.

“We rehearse three times a week, but this quickly increases, especially in the lead up to our annual tour of the USA and when we are preparing for our Edinburgh Fringe run. My family are have been very supportive throughout.”

You can catch Jacob on Sing: Ultimate A Cappella at 8.30pm on Friday on Sky One.