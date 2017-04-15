Grantham teenager Olivia will represent town in semi-finals of Miss England contest

A Grantham student has won herself a place in the semi-finals of this year’s Miss England competition.

Olivia Rowland-Hayes, 18, won her place after entering the regional finals in Newark and will compete in the semi-finals as Miss Grantham.

Olivia, a Grantham College student who has autism, impressed the judges enough to win a semi-final place in the prestigious competition.

Olivia’s mother, Sabrina, said: “She is very excited and is looking forward to raising money for the charity associated with Miss England which is Beauty with a Purpose. She will try to raise as much awareness of the charity as she can.”

Sabrina said Olivia’s autism could make it difficult for her in social situations, but she enjoyed dancing, performance and gymnastics and had done well in the Newark finals.

Sabrina said: “The organisers encourage health and fitness and look beyond the make-up to get away from just the looks and focus on the beauty inside.”

She said Olivia was ‘extremely pleased’ and she and Olivia’s father, Carl, were really proud of her achievement.

Olivia will have a stall on St George’s Day on St Peter’s Hill to raise money and awareness for her charity.

The semi-final of Miss England will take place at Kelham Hall in Newark on June 4.