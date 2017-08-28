Grantham teenagers clean up community

Two more National Citizen Service (NCS) groups have been busy in the community again this week.

One group, made up of students from Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and the Priory Ruskin Academy, raised over £200 from a cake sale, to give the Forget-Me-Not-Day Centre, on St Peter’s Hill, a spruce up, as part of their social action.

The group used their creative skills to paint the clients toilets in bright colours.

The money raised was used to buy paint, paintbrushes and decor enabling the students to paint the client toilets, day room and a feature wall in the main corrider using their handprints dipped in paint.

Mentor Matthew Smythe said: “Everyone worked really hard throughout the week. The clients enjoyed getting involved with the hand print feature wall.”

Forget-Me-Not-Day Centre business owner Sharon Hogg was impressed with the group’s commitment.

She said: “It is always good to see young people using their own time to volunteer. They were very enthusiastic and came up with some good ideas. They spent some time with the clients and organised activities with them. Bringing the two generations together helps educate young people about what it’s like for people living with dementia. It is also a great way to bridge the gap between the two generations.”

The NCS group worked with the day centre clients to create a feature wall using their painted handprints.

Across town, another group of teenagers undertaking their NCS scheme have been giving the railings in Wyndham Park a lick of paint this week.

The 15 young people, who are all students from the Priory Ruskin Academy, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, Walton Girls’ High School and West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s, have been working together to paint the railings alongside Sandon Road, as part of their social action.

They also held a cake sale last week to raise money for homeless hostel Bala House, in Barrowby Road, as well as collecting money for Cancer Research UK.

They have been overseen by mentors James McKay and Lance Pabunan.

The Mayor of Grantham, coun Mike Cook visited the NCS group as they painted the railings in Wyndham Park.

It is the third time that James has signed up to be an NCS mentor.

He said: “I have enjoyed watching how much the group has progressed as the weeks have gone on. The programme starts off quite tough and becomes more rewarding as time goes on. They have become a really united group who work together really well.

“It is heartwarming.”

Lance is enjoying his new role. He said: “I wanted to be a mentor so I could take on more of a leadership role before I go to Hertfordshire University to study radiography next month.”

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mike Cook visited the group as they worked at Wyndham Park this week.

He said: “These are young people who are giving up their free time to do some good around the community. They should be applauded for their efforts.”