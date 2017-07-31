Grantham teenagers collect eight bags full of rubbish from River Witham

A group of teenagers took part in a clean-up of the River Witham last week.

The teenagers took part in the clean-up as part of the National Citizens Service and retrieved eight bags of rubbish.

John Knowles, leader of Grantham Rivercare, said: “They really got stuck in and did a splendid job collecting eight sacks of rubbish - mainly bottles and cans - together with a bike, a shopping trolley, and a toilet seat. It was quite an eye opener for them to see how much rubbish had been dumped in such a short time.”

Work is currently taking place on the river between the white bridge and Belton Lane bridge in Wyndham Park which will improve the way the river flows, enhancing wetland habitats and creating a more natural river for people to enjoy.

Mr Knowles added: “The river improvement project in Wyndham Park is nearing completion so do go along and have a look when you get the time. It is looking quite splendid and should help to revitalise life in the river.”

The next Rivercare clean-up will be on Saturday, August 12.