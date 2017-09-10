Grantham teenagers get creative with sensory garden

Teenagers have built a sensory garden for children at Ingoldsby Academy.

The 16 volunteers, working for the National Citizen Service, built the garden to enhance the senses of the primary schoolchildren.

The volunteers organised a number of activities to raise £700 to buy paint, brushes, plants and ornamental features. They held a large bake sale, a prize raffle draw and took part in a bag-packing scheme at Morrisons.

Alice Davies, a student from Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen, part of the David Ross Education Trust, has been involved with the project from the beginning. She said: “Fund-raising for the garden and creating it was a great opportunity to provide Ingoldsby Academy with additional support. I have really enjoyed working on this project and it is a great feeling to see the garden complete after all of our hard work.”

Melanie Capes, associate principal at Ingoldsby Academy, said: “Ingoldsby Academy is a happy and hard working school, where we are committed to fostering a spirit of community and working with others. It has been wonderful to see this group of young people from the local community giving their time and energy to support our school.

“The sensory garden will provide a therapeutic way for our children, especially those with additional needs, to explore their senses and learn about the environment around them. Many thanks to the National Citizen Service for supporting this project.”