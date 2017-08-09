Grantham teenagers hit the treadmill for charity

The latest group of young people participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme hit the treadmill for charity last week.

The group of 11 teenagers spent the week fund-raising for new garden features for the South Lincolnshire Blind Society’s allotments on Huntingtower Road, after a fellow group of NCS volunteers created two new sensory areas last month.

They kicked off their fundraising efforts by hitting the treadmill for two hours at FeelGood Fitness in The George Centre last Wednesday.

They then helped shoppers in Morrisons to bag their items to raise £500 in total.

Andrew Smith, 16, a student at Charles Read Academy, Corby Glen, is pleased with the amount they have raised.

He said: “The money enabled us to purchase a variety of new features including bark, log rolls to make sides for the paths and decorations to make the new sensory areas aesthetically pleasing.”

It is the first time that Andrew has participated in the NCS programme. He added: “It is a good way to give back to the community and to help out people that need a bit of help.”