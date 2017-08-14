Grantham teenagers raise £200 for day centre

A local day centre is being given a spruce up thanks to a group of local teenagers.

The students from Kesteven Grantham Girls’ School and The Priory Ruskin Academy are all undertaking the National Citizen Service scheme (NCS) and raised £200 from a cake sale for the Forget-Me-Not Day Centre, St Peters Hill, last week, as part of their social action.

The money raised will go towards renovating the centre by giving it a lick of paint to brighten it up and buying new plants.

Mentor Matthew Smythe said: “It is a great way of bringing the community together and getting rid of the stigma that young people don’t do anything. The young people can also see the impact that their hard work is having.”