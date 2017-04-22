Grantham Tennis Centre to hold more ‘Feeling Good’ sessions

A volley of fun tennis sessions will take place in Grantham to help people with their mental health.

The sessions have been organised by Grantham Tennis Club after a successful series of events last autumn which were called ‘Feeling Good’.

Organiser Dale Wright said: “The original ‘Feeling Good’ project seemed to be exactly what was needed so we decided not to spend too much time thinking about a new title. ‘Feeling Good Again’ is just what the new scheme is about and, with the support of our excellent club coaches and volunteers, I can say that everyone who comes along will feel very welcome, relaxed and positive right from the start.

“The emphasis will be on fun basic tennis activities (with all equipment provided) with participants able to take things at their own pace. As before, there will be a 20-minute social break half way through with the finest healthy refreshment that Grantham can offer.”

The first two sessions take place on Wednesday and Wednesday, May 3, and are ‘Come and Give it a Try’ mornings. These will be followed by a further 12 Wednesday morning outdoor sessions, although the indoor courts will be available in case of bad weather.

The sessions are free of charge. Members of local mental health teams will also take part.

For anyone without their own transport the club will try to help with transport to and from the club.

For further details, and for help with transport, call Grantham Tennis Club on 01476 591391.