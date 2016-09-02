Grantham Tennis Club project aimed at improving mental health

Tennis sessions for those with mental health problems will start soon in Grantham.

Grantham Tennis Club has organised the free ‘Feeling Good’ sessions to start this month, aimed at people with a range of mental health problems.

There will be two introductory sessions for people who want to try it out on the last two Wednesdays of September. The two-hour sessions start on October 5 at 10am and continue every two weeks.

Project organiser Dale Wright said the Mental Health Trust for Lincolnshire was providing funds for projects and the club knew it could offer something positive for adults in the Grantham and Sleaford area.

He said: “So in consultation with GP colleagues and with the local mental health teams we have put together a programme of fun, social tennis skills activities that can be enjoyed by absolutely anyone – and especially if you have been feeling a bit down or isolated and will welcome a light-hearted chance to get some exercise alongside other people.”

The club may also be able to lay on free transport to the club for those who will find it difficult to get there.

Anybody interested in taking part can call into the club or phone 01476 591391 for more details.

The club is also inviting people to take a look on Thursday mornings when it holds its ‘Active at 60’ sessions to give them a flavour of what they can expect.