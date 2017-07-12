Grantham town centre beach is popular with sun-seekers

Grantham beach was hugely popular with visitors at the weekend as the town’s Market Place was turned into a seaside resort.

The crowds took advantage of free buckets and spades and deckchairs, and enjoyed a traditional seaside cartoon ‘peep through board’ and Punch and Judy shows.

Grantham by the Sea: Phoebe East

They were rewarded with glorious sunny spells on each day of the event, funded by South Kesteven District Council.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Communications and Engagement Coun Helen Goral said: “Thank you to all those families and individuals who took the time to visit the beach and enjoy Grantham-on-sea!

“It was great to see so many enjoying the novelty of the seaside in the middle of one of our towns and make sandcastles in the incredible 13 tonnes of sand.”

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Retail and Visitor Economy Coun Nick Robins said: “We’re pleased Grantham beach was such a big success for a second year.

Grantham by the Sea: Thomas Reynolds

“The team have been working very hard and exploring lots of new ideas to help increase the number of people visiting the High Streets in our four market towns and in particular on market days.”

Grantham by the Sea

Punch and Judy at Grantham beach in Market Place.