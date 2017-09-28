Grantham vaping store celebrates fourth anniversary

The Juice-e-Vaporium celebrated its fourth anniversary earlier this month.

After opening in The George Shopping Centre in 2013, owners Deborah Traynor and Kam Gray wanted to offer a healthier and cleaner alternative for smokers. It now has seven staff split between their two stores in Grantham and Melton, which is run by Kam’s husband Marcus.

Kam said: “We started out with about 20 flavoured vapours, which were all one range. We now have in excess of 150, from around 30 brands including unusual flavours like Mexican Fried Ice Cream and Rhubarb & Custard.”

To mark their fourth anniversary, staff tucked into cake and customers received 10 per cent off orders.

They are now preparing for Stoptober. Kam added: “We have always offered support and advice, but this year Public Health England (PHE) are behind vaping, which is a great endorsement for us.”