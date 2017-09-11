Grantham victims asked to take part in major sexual abuse inquiry

Victims and survivors of child sexual abuse are being invited to share their experiences in confidence with the Truth Project in Grantham this November.

The Truth Project, part of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, gives victims and survivors the opportunity to attend a session with a trained facilitator to describe their experiences and how institutions failed to protect them. They are also welcome to make suggestions about what can be done to prevent the same abuse happening in the future.

Drusilla Sharpling CBE, head of the Truth Project.

The Truth Project was designed in consultation with victims and survivors to ensure each session is held in a supportive environment which puts their needs first. Victims and survivors are able to disclose as much or as little detail as they wish during their confidential session, and they will not be judged or questioned.

Information gathered in Truth Project sessions will be used to shape the inquiry’s recommendations.

Fay Maxted OBE from the Victims and Survivors Consultative Panel said: “The Truth Project gives victims and survivors of child sexual abuse the opportunity to tell someone what happened to them, without being judged, questioned or challenged. It also offers a place to express thoughts, ideas and feelings about what happened and what can be done to make things better for children in the future and to help survivors now.

“It’s not easy to talk about what happened and it can take a lot out of you, but the Truth Project offers you the environment and support you need to do that.”

Drusilla Sharpling CBE, Inquiry Panel member and Head of the Truth Project, said: “Through the Truth Project we can hear from victims and survivors, understand their experiences and learn from them. Their input will help us make meaningful recommendations to help stop the same patterns of abuse occurring in the future.

“I would encourage any victims and survivors who are thinking of contacting the Truth Project to talk to us, we will listen to you, we will treat you with respect and what you tell us will inform our work and help us protect future generations.”

There is more information about the Truth Project available at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse’s website at www.iicsa.org.uk/truthproject or via the information line on 0800 917 1000. The information line is open weekdays from 8am to 8pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12pm.