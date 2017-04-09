Grantham volunteers among those recognised at Home-Start celebration

Grantham volunteers were among those who gathered for a special celebration by Home-Start Lincolnshire.

The local family support charity threw a day of celebration for its 142 county-wide volunteers atWoodhall Spa’s Dower House Hotel which donated the use of a room free of charge for the day.

Grantham volunteers were among those to be recognised for the work they’d done over the year, supporting local families in their times of need.

Between them they supported an incredible 1,536 children and their families across Lincolnshire last year.

CEO Tracey Ruddock welcomed everyone and spoke about the terrific achievements of the organisation in its first year. The main message, however, was one of appreciation for its volunteers in all their diverse roles.

Tracey said: “It has been brilliant to bring so many of our volunteers together today. The support that Home-Start provides to families across the county is only possible because of the time and dedication that our volunteers bring. We are literally nothing without them.”

Volunteers went on to enjoy an engaging training session on ‘Making Every Contact Count’ from Tony Connell, who talked about his own experience of volunteering. Tony summed up a key benefit of Home-Start’s peer-to-peer support system when he expounded the value of the relationship between a volunteer and the family they are supporting.

He said: “They know you’re there because you want to be, not because you have to be.”

The light lunch laid on by the hotel went down very well, and provided an informal time for volunteers and charity staff alike to mingle and get to know each other a little better in the grounds.

Afterwards, Area Manager Tina Staples explained Home-Start Lincolnshire’s keenly anticipated plans for further volunteer training throughout the year.

Finally, certificates were given out to recognise volunteers’ service - for some as much as 14 years’ incredible support to families in their region. The event was then wound to a close by trustee Phil Sturman, who once again thanked his fellow volunteers for their dedication and service.