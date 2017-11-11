Grantham volunteers needed for Christmas event in Wyndham Park

The organisers of a Christmas event in Wyndham Park in December are calling for volunteers to help on the day.

Christmas in the Park will take place on Sunday, December 10. It is anticipated thousands of people will attend the event and organiser Julie Ashworth has put a call out for help.

Julie, SKDC parks community engagement officer, said: “We had a wonderful turnout for our Halloween event in Wyndham Park with approximately 4,500 people attending. I am anticipating a larger number for Christmas in the Park and am in need of additional volunteers.

“The event itself will be from 10am to 3.30pm. Prior to that, set-up will be from 8am to 10am and afterwards take-down is from 4pm to the finish, hopefully by 5.30pm at the latest.

“We were taking down in the dark at Halloween so I’m looking in to lighting options for Christmas.”

Volunteers are asked to give up just a few hours of their time to help with the event.

For more details and to offer help, call Julie on 01476 406033 or email julie.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk

This year’s Christmas event is due to be much bigger than last year. There will be a Christmas market, small funfair, pony rides, animal handling, children’s craft activities, street entertainment, fire juggling, mini tennis with the elves and a fancy dress competition.

Music will be played throughout the day with a DJ and carol singing.

There will be a Christmas trail with fairytale characters. The Lions will bring along Santa and his sleigh.