Grantham walker completes challenge for Rainbows Children’s Hospice

A Grantham woman has completed two gruelling challenges, raising £1,100 for a children’s hospice.

Suzannah Elliott, 33, walked almost 200km over four days through snow, scrambling rocks and wading through rivers.

In May, she took on the Isle of Wight Challenge, a 106km walk around the island. Then two months later, she completed an 80km trek across Iceland.

She chose to raise funds for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, based in Loughborough, which cares for youngsters with terminal and life-limiting illnesses, including those from Lincolnshire.

Two years ago, Suzannah, who is a construction manager, began her fund-raising quest for Rainbows by walking 100km from London to Brighton raising £2,000.

“I became hooked on walking,” she said. “After the London to Brighton event, I visited Rainbows and it really hit me that this place was doing something amazing. It is just a wonderful place and there is so much going on. I just wanted to help.

“I did find the challenges tough but I got to see some stunning places. Some days, the group was walking for 12 hours and you do ache, but you are doing it for people who are in constant pain and they are not getting better. My feet will get better.

“I am delighted to be supporting Rainbows and next year, I will be aiming to complete the Cotswold Challenge, a 100k walk.”

Jess Dixon, community fund-raiser for Rainbows in Grantham, added: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I would like to thank Suzannah for completing these events and for supporting Rainbows.

“Without the backing of people like Suzannah, we would not be able to continue running the hospice, which brings care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families every day.”

For more information about supporting Rainbows visit www.rainbows.co.uk/events or contact 01509 638000.