Grantham wallpaper shop to close due to low footfall

A wallpaper shop will close on Saturday after only one year of trading due to low footfall.

Pretty Posh Walls. located in Westgate, is shutting its doors for the last time on Saturday after opening in August 2016, specialising in good quality wall paper at reasonable prices.

Issues around parking and uncertainty about the impact the shopping outlet will have on trade have also contributed.

Owner Lynette Atherton said: “Footfall has fallen dramatically since March this year. My customers are gutted. I have got quite a large following on facebook, who are all disappointed.”

Lynette is offering up to 70 per cent off purchases this week.