Grantham woman runs three half marathons in three days for charity

A Grantham woman has run three half marathons in three weeks to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Amy-Jayne Saggers, 24, of Ninth Avenue, first ran the Great North Run on September 10 in a time of two hours and 16 minutes, followed by the Robin Hood half marathon on September 25 which she completed in two hours and 20 minutes. Finally Amy-Jayne ran the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday in a personal best time of two hours and nine minutes.

Amy-Jayne, who works at Johnsons Stalbridge Linen Services on Alma Park, has so far raised £2,190 on her JustGiving page in memory of the late Tracey Berry, the mother of a friend, who had the disease.

To donate to Amy-Jayne go to www.justgiving.com