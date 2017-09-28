Grantham woman takes on first half marathon for charity

A woman who ‘couldn’t even run up the stairs’ a year ago has just completed her first half marathon to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Amy Goswell, 24, wanted to push herself further after taking up running to increase her fitness levels last year,

She said: “I had zero fitness this time last year, so I decided to start the Couch to 5k app, but I never thought I’d be able to do it or complete the training. But I soon found that I was getting such a buzz as I gradually got better and I could feel myself getting fitter.

“My original goal was just to be able to run a 5k without stopping, but once I managed that, I started training towards a 10k goal.”

After watching her boyfriend compete in a half marathon earlier this year, Amy, a student engagement officer at Grantham College, felt inspired to do one herself and signed up The Robin Hood half marathon held in Nottingham on Sunday,

She said: “I decided to run for a charity to keep me motivated. I chose Diabetes UK after watching what my dad and sister have to do on a daily basis to keep their diabetes under control and lower the risk of any other diabetes related issues. It is also a charity that does not get a lot of coverage. My family were surprised when I told them that I’d booked a half marathon, but they were impressed and supportive.”

Despite training four times a week, Amy admits that the course was tough going at times. She added: “The main challenge was the heat. It was a very warm day and the route included a few steep hills.”

But spurred on by her family and friends who went along to support her, Amy managed to cross the finishing line in an impressive 1 hour 56 minutes, raising £668 for Diabetes UK – more than doubling her original £250 target.

Amy added: “It made all the training worthwhile.”

Despite still recovering from the weekend, Amy is eager to start running again.

She added: “Everyone uses the cliché phrase ‘if I can do it anyone can,’ but I mean it. I would never have believed that I could complete a half marathon but I have done. My advice for anyone is to just go for it.”