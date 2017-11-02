Grantham woman to have head shaved for cancer charity

A Grantham woman who lost her mum to cancer will have her head shaved for charity.

Michelle Roberts is undergoing Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support. She will have her head shaved on Sunday (November 5) at 6pm in the Black Dog.

Michelle, 42, is braving the shave in memory of her mum who died of cancer at the age of 43.

She said: “Both my husband and I have lost a parent to cancer. We have people in our lives who are currently fighting this disease.”

If you would like to support Michelle go along to the Black Dog on Sunday or visit her donations page at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk

Michelle will donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs for children who lose thier own hair through cancer treatment.