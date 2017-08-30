Grantham Women in Business marks first anniversary

A business club aimed at women celebrates its first anniversary this month.

Grantham Women in Business launched in September last year, and has since built a successful monthly meeting group and a busy Facebook page of more than 200 members.

It was founded a year ago by business growth enabler for NatWest Katie Harper, The Alternative PA Debbie Firmstone and business development manager at JMP Solicitors Alyson Evans.

They said: “We established the group to be a less intimidating meeting where working women can meet, learn from each other and make connections.

“We were very keen to keep the group informal and supportive and we invited like-minded women we knew in the town, and it just grew from there.”

Previous meetings have seen the women pick up tips and advice from more than 10 industry experts who have shared their knowledge on subjects such as LinkedIn, what’s next in social media, building confidence, leadership and getting grants.

There is also a strong social side to Grantham Women in Business – members have taken a behind-the-scenes tour of Belton House stables, eaten out at Belton Woods Hotel and gone on a tour of The Hanwell Wine Estate.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, September 13, at The Meeting Venue, off the A1 northbound near Stoke Rochford. Members will hear from Isi Dixon, of Well Organised Marketing, who is a specialist and proponent of business blogging. She will give an insight and tips on how to start blogging, make the most of blogs, drive traffic to websites and get leads.

Doors open at 6pm for a 6.15pm start and the meeting is expected to draw to a close at 8pm. Refreshments and food will be provided on the evening. Entry is £10.

The founders said: “There is no subscription fee but people do need to pre-register so we have an idea of numbers, and then they pay on the door. We usually get around 30 women from all sorts of backgrounds attending, those working in companies within the town and those who are self-employed or run very small businesses.”

For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grantham-women-in-business-tickets-37307414481