Grantham women keep up the fight against the government in pensions row

Women in the Grantham area are keeping up the pressure on the Government to change its mind over the retirement age.

Many women say they have been left with little time to prepare for the new state pension age after changes were made by the Government.

Local co-ordinator for WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) Trisha McGregor, who lives in Ancaster, said many women have been left impoverished by the new rules.

A meeting held by WASPI in Sleaford recently was well attended and allowed women ask questions about the situation and write letters of protest to the Government.

A cross-party group of MPs has sponsored a bill aimed at forcing the Government to review the current pension arrangements for women born in the 1950s. The bill, which will be presented to Parliament in September, is aimed at persuading the powers that be to rethink the rules for 2,000,000 women who have been told they must work an extra six years before retiring.

Mrs McGregor said many women, like herself, have suffered ill health in later years and the postponing of their retirement age has left them in a poor financial state.

Mrs McGregor, 63, added: “I think the Government has treated us shabbily and I am disgusted that a woman like Theresa May has turned her back on us.”

Campaigners say some women had little notice that they would not get a pension at 60 and are calling for “transitional arrangements” for those affected.

Local campaigners protested at Westminster earlier this year and say they will take legal action against the Government if it fails to listen to their concerns.

If you would like to know more about WASPI and how to make your voice heard go to www.waspi.co.uk