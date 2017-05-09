Grantham work syndicate wins £1 million Euromillions prize

A work syndicate of seven women from Grantham is celebrating after scooping £1 million on the EuroMillions Lottery.

The women, who work at Thera Trust Charity, are all £142,857.14 richer thanks to their life-changing win with the UK Millionaire Maker on Friday, April 14.

Syndicate leader Lynn McKinnon, 62, said: “It was early Saturday morning and I was checking my emails when I saw one from the Lottery saying they had news about my ticket. My initial thought was that it was just a small win. I didn’t have my glasses on and just saw what I thought was a load of noughts.

“I thought it was one of those pop-up ads so hastily found my glasses, I couldn’t believe what I saw… my heart just started pounding.”

Lynn called her daughter, Donna, and told her she thought the syndicate had won. Donna said it was probably a spam email and she’d pop around later.

“I told her to get around now!!” Lynn added. “I wasn’t seeing things and I now had my glasses on. She arrived, we checked the ticket and I started shaking. Donna called the National Lottery line on the email and spoke to the lady for me. I then chatted with her and she said someone would call me back, but from the information I had told her, we had won one million pounds!”

Lynn immediately started calling the rest of the syndicate. She said: “Not one person in the group believed me. The phone lines were red hot. We kept on calling and messaging each other so much so that I didn’t hear back from the Camelot until the afternoon - the reason being that they just couldn’t get through because I was always on the phone.”

The syndicate all work at Thera Trust, based in Grantham, working to support adults with learning disabilities. Syndicate Leader Lynn is a senior human resources sssistant with the rest of the syndicate working across different departments, and all live in and around Grantham. The other three syndicate members who were able to celebrate at Belton Woods Hotel were Hayley Catterson, 31, recruitment advisor, Aimee Bidwell, 28, personal assistant, and Serra Tuhladzhieva, 33, personal assistant.

The syndicate got together for the first time yesterday at the hotel to celebrate together, as some group members were on holiday immediately after their win was confirmed.

Lynn said: “It has been so nice to share this win with friends and we’ve loved celebrating together today. With two of the syndicate on holiday straight after we found out that we’d won we haven’t had the chance to be together. The win means so much to each of us in different ways - I can’t tell you how amazing it has been.”

The syndicate want to spend their winnings on various things from holidays, to new cars and houses. But Lynn has been told by her family not to be silly with her money.

Laughing, she said: “I have a bit of a reputation with my family. They think I’m a bit impulsive. Last year I went into town to buy a coat and ended up with a hot tub. But I will be buying a new house with the winnings and that’s very sensible. I’ll treat the family and celebrate with the syndicate. To be honest, I’m still in a daze but it’s the best feeling ever.”

Asked what the win means to her she said: “I can plan for the future now. It may not sound that rock and roll but at my age this is just perfect. It will make the rest of my life so much better. It’s a wonderful amount to be able to also treat the family. It just feels great.”

Lynn is a widow, has three children and four grandchildren. She has been the leader of the ‘Lucky Ladies Syndicate’ for eight years. The group bought their ticket at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Every week the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. The syndicate’s winning UK Millionaire Maker code was HXXP27081.

