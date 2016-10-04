Grantham workmates help Linda ‘brave the shave’ for Macmillan

Staff at Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre were shocked when one of their colleagues announced that she was going to shave her head – but when she explained it was in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, they were happy to support her and donate to her cause.

Linda Fendley even let her colleagues at the Grantham care home shave her head!

Linda Fendley, of Apple Trees, 'braves the shave' for Macmillan.

Linda decided to ‘Brave the Shave’ in support of four family members who are living with cancer.

Her colleagues were incredibly proud of their friend – and have offered to knit hats and donate scarves before the cold weather sets in!

Apple Trees general manager Denise Booth said: “Supporting a cause that is very close to many people’s hearts with such a brave gesture shows courage and commitment, it is not something that I would be able to do. We are all very proud of Linda.”

