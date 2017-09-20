Grantham Writers’ to hold first book festival

Literary club Grantham Writers will hold its first book festival next month.

The festival will be held in Grantham Museum on Saturday, October 21, between noon and 6pm, and entry is free.

Visitors will be able to sample and purchase books and talk to authors across a spectrum of historical fiction, contemporary fiction, fantasy, mystery, thrillers, young adult fantasy, children’s books and more.

There will be a quiet corner where authors will read their work and answer questions. Writers include Richard Pike, Samantha Houghton, Maria Dziedzan, Anne Goodwin, Lisa J. Rivers and Wilf Morgan.

Riis Marshall, a Grantham Writer, said: “Christmas will soon be here – perhaps too soon for some of us.

“This festival is a great place to find that special gift for that special someone. Books never, ever go out of style.”

Grantham Writers is made up of members of all writing abilities, with the aim of promoting creative writing and encouraging literary activities.

They meet at Grantham Museum on the third Monday of every month at 7.30pm. Specialist speakers are sometimes invited along to discuss their experiences and workshops run by experts are scheduled from time to time.

Information: www.granthamwriters.co.uk