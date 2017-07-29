Grantham youngsters create sensory garden as part of NCS project

The Lincolnshire Blind Society joined young people on their National Citizen Service (NCS) to officially open two new sensory areas at their allotments last week. The team of seven, all aged between 16 and 17 years old, worked tirelessy for two weeks to create the sensory areas as part of their NCS community project programme. Mentor Emily Rhodes helped supervise the project. She said: “We organised fundraising events and managed to purchase a bench which we covered with positive words written in braille. We also purchased a water feature, an insect nest, wind chimes and other features that play on the other senses.”

Chief executive officer for South Lincolnshire Blind Society Malcolm Swinburn was very grateful: “The new areas will encourage people to be independent.”

Volunteers also had visual impairment awareness training.