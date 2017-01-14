Grease is the word at Welbourne school

Sir William Robertson Academy’s sell-out school production of Grease, which ran for three nights, was a resounding success.

More than 85 pupils from Year 7 through to Year 13 were cast in their version of the hit musical and film which they had been rehearsing for since September.

Sir William Robertson Academy's 2016 school production of Grease BRwHpG-D2-rVspjY_vwu

Lead roles were played by Ewan Armstrong, Year 11 (Danny), Katharine Bradford Year 12 (Sandy), Jake Stamp, Year 11 (Kenickie), Harriet O’Leary, Year 12 (Rizzo), Jack Fawkes, Year 11 (Roger), Rebecca Dwane, Year 12 (Jan) and Jake Shaw, Tear 11 (Sonny).

The cast included pupils from all year groups and featured some fantastic sets and scenery.... including the famous car.

The production was been put together by SWRA’s Performing Arts and Music Department and led by Miss Bryony Burrough, Head of Drama, and Mr Mike Willson, Head of Music.

Miss Burrough and the cast members also organised a fun Grease workshop tour around the primary schools in early December. The workshops involved Year 5 children at four different primaries including Welbourn Primary, Caythorpe Primary, Witham St Hughs Academy and Bassingham Primary School, who were visited by 14 cast members from Grease for a drama workshop. They even treated them to a performance of several songs from the show.

Sir William Robertson Academys 2016 school production of Grease

The workshops included more than 100 pupils during the one-day tour with Caythorpe Primary and Witham St Hughs Academy Primary coming along for a special day time performance of the show on the afternoon of the opening night.

Miss Burrough commented: “Thank you to all of the students for making the show such an enjoyable experience for myself, Mr Willson and Mrs Jex.

“There is so much talent at SWRA and the students have made us very proud. We are all looking forward to next year’s show already.”