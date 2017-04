You could be forgiven for thinking these photographs were taken by a professional with years of experience – but you would be wrong.

Each and every shot was taken by talented Poppy Jones, 10.

Photo: Poppy Jones, 10, of Great Gonerby

Poppy lives with her family in Great Gonerby.

Proud mum Emma shared the pictures and said: “She just sees a picture opportunity and takes it.”

